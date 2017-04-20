Patriots Writer: Petty That Trump Didn’t Recognize Brady

Aaron Hernandez, disgraced former NFL star, hanged himself in his Massachusetts prison cell Wednesday. Only Scott Ferrall doesn’t think it was a suicide, especially after Hernandez’s lawyer got an acquittal for him stemming from a 2012 double homicide.

Jim McBride, however, thinks otherwise.

“I think he (killed himself),” the Boston Globe columnist said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “I think that he kind of came to the realization that this was good as it was ever going to get for him. Winning last week in that trial and being able to go out and be in the limelight again for a little bit in that trial – when that ended, I think he realized that the chances of having the Odin Lloyd conviction overturned weren’t very good, so I think he came to the realization that, ‘Hey, this is it for me. Life’s never going to be better than it is right now. I’m going to be stuck this jail cell for the rest of my life.’ And I think that’s why he took his own life.”

But if Hernandez could get off of double homicide, couldn’t he also potentially have his 2013 conviction appealed and overturned?

“That’s what a normal person would think, but I’m not sure that Aaron Hernandez had the wherewithal to think as rationally about something like that as you and I do,” McBride said. “So I think he kept looking at it and saying, ‘What are the chances of not only winning last week’s case, but getting this overturned?’ It’s unbelievable. It’s the most unbelievable story. It’s just tragedy after tragedy. It’s just crazy. It really is. Talk about a crazy sports day in Boston. I was just stunned.”

Hernandez, 27, hanged himself on the same day that the Patriots visited the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win. Tom Brady was unable to attend, and President Donald Trump made no mention of him – despite insisting for months that they were good friends.

“That was the thing that stunned me the most,” McBride said. “As far as the crowd (goes), it was 34 Patriots that showed up and 34 that didn’t. The picture looked a little deceiving because two years ago they had the football staff in the picture on the steps, and this year they had them on the south lawn. But you’re absolutely right about the president. I was stunned that he didn’t start off his comments by saying, ‘It’s unfortunate we can’t have my good friend, Tom Brady, here today. I know he’s dealing with some personal issues.’ Instead, it wasn’t the best speech. You could certainly tell it was his first time celebrating a team like that, but his speech was tailored to mentioning plays of guys that were in the audience. . . . (But it was) kind of petty that Tom’s dealing with something for his family and not being there for a legitimate reason and not being recognized by the president. I thought that was kind of crazy.”