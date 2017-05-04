Blues Announcer: Nashville Power Play Is Big Reason They’re Up 3-1

The St. Louis Blues trail the Nashville Predators 3-1 in their second-round playoff series, and Blues coach Mike Yo is not happy about it, especially after a questionable power play helped the Predators take Game 4, 2-1, on Tuesday.

“Yeah, they were not happy at all, in particular in the third period,” Blues play-by-play voice John Kelly said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “It’s a 0-0 game, and there’s a scrum right in front of the Nashville bench. It was probably the 51st scrum of the series – I’m just guessing here – and out of that scrum they took two Blues players, Joel Edmundson and Ryan Reaves, and only one Nashville player, Cody McLeod. So the Predators had a power play and they scored the goal to go ahead 1-0 and went on to win (by a goal). So I think the Blues felt that it should have been an even situation, and obviously that goal cost them big time, and they lost the game 2-1. So they were not happy at all with the way things went down in that game (Tuesday) night.”

The Predators’ power play has been lethal. They scored two power-play goals in Game 1, and Ryan Ellis scored one in Game 4.

“You’re going to get breaks and you’re going to get breaks go against you in a playoff series, and the Blues felt that it went against them (Tuesday) night,” Kelly said, “but you have to give the other team credit. They have a very good power play.”

Ellis has at least one point in seven straight playoff games – remarkable for a defenseman.

“The Nashville power play, quite honestly, has been better than the Blues’ (penalty kill) in this series,” Kelly said, “and that’s probably a big reason why they’re leading 3-1.”

Game 5 is Friday in St. Louis at 8 p.m. ET.