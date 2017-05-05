Ducks Analyst: Ryan Getzlaf Playing Best Hockey Of Playoff Career

Ryan Getzlaf may have had a season-saving performance for the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. He had two goals and two assists in Anaheim’s 4-3 overtime road win against Edmonton, thus preventing the Ducks from falling behind 3-1 in their second-round playoff series.

“I’ve been covering this league for two-and-a-half-plus decades, and I can’t think of very many individual performances that I would put on par with what Ryan Getzlaf turned in (Wednesday) night,” Ducks radio analyst Dan Wood said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “He was an absolute monster. He’s playing probably the best hockey of his career – certainly the best hockey of his playoff career – and that’s saying a lot for a guy who was a Hart Trophy runner-up not that long ago. Since the Ducks came back from their five-day break in early March, he has just been a beast, and the Ducks are following in his footsteps.”

Getzlaf has team-highs in goals (seven) and assists (six) this postseason. The Ducks swept Calgary in the first round of the playoffs before dropping the first two games of the conference semifinals at home. They responded by winning back-to-back games in Edmonton by a combined score of 10-6 – Getzlaf scored or assisted on six of those 10 goals – and head home for Game 5 on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Wood thinks this series is far from over.

“I think the Ducks certainly did outplay the Oilers from top to bottom in Games 3 and 4, and really in Game 2 as well,” he said. “But the Oilers have had spurts – certainly in the first period (of Game 4) – where they looked like the better team. So I’m not sure I’m ready yet to draw a conclusion on this series. It’s been competitive, and I think it will continue to be so.”