Tracy McGrady: I Hated Basketball In My Youth

Tracy McGrady will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year, and he still can’t believe it.

“To get that call four years removed from the game, so much emotions just poured over me,” McGrady said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “I couldn’t believe it. I still can’t believe it – until it actually happens. I didn’t know what the hell the Hall of Fame was when I was younger, and I didn’t find out until I actually got into the NBA.”

McGrady, the ninth overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft, played 15 years in the NBA. He was a seven-time All-Star and led the NBA in scoring in both the 2002-03 and 2003-04 seasons as a member of the Orlando Magic. At 37, he is the youngest member of this year’s 11-person class, which includes Bill Self, Jerry Krause, and Rebecca Lobo.

Interestingly, McGrady was one of the greatest players of his generation despite disliking basketball in his youth.

“Going back to my upbringing, I was always a baseball player. I hated basketball, dude,” McGrady said. “I was baseball. That was my life. Baseball was my life. I started baseball at 5, and the only reason I didn’t continue playing baseball was because when I moved to North Carolina, we didn’t have a baseball team. So my senior year, I was strictly concentrating on basketball and then obviously I made that jump from high school to the pros. But I didn’t know what the hell the Hall was.”