NBA Analyst: Celtics Have Options With No. 1 Pick, Lonzo Ball Likely A Laker

The Boston Celtics won the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday, and there are plenty of options in front of them. They can keep the No. 1 overall pick, trade it for a star, or trade it for more picks.

Ultimately, what will the Celtics do?

“I don’t think they’re going to make a deal for more picks,” NBA Radio and HoopsCritic.com’s Brian Geltzeiler said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “Understand something: They’re paying Al Horford $28 million a year for this season and three more – and he’s 31 years old. Building for the future, I don’t know what that is. Isaiah Thomas is 28 years old.”

Many analysts feel the top two prospects in this year’s draft are point guard Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball. It seems neither would be a good fit for Boston.

“If Fultz works out really well or Lonzo Ball works out real well, wouldn’t you hope for them to be as good as Isaiah Thomas?” Geltzeiler said. “You got a guy that good right now. So I look at this pick, and I feel like there’s only one of two ways to go: either a) use the pick to find yourself a superstar you’ve been so desperately craving and go get that guy, or b) take Josh Jackson. I think Josh Jackson is the best player in this draft. I think he’s going to be terrific. I think he’s going to be in that (Paul) George/(Jimmy) Butler/DeMar DeRozan mold. So if you’re going to keep the pick, that’s what I do.”

The Lakers, meanwhile, have the second overall pick and could use it on Ball.

“It looks like it very well could happen that way, and if it does, I’m sure the old man is going to be very happy,” Geltzeiler said, referring to LaVar Ball. “Magic (Johnson) is in a situation with the old man where he’ll have a unique ability to sit on him. This is where the old man wants the kid, this is home for the kid, this is where he grew up, this is where he played college ball – this is where Lonzo wants to be and this is where LaVar wants him. I don’t think LaVar Ball is going to be a guy that’s going to be openly critical of the Lakers organization.”

Geltzeiler doesn’t see the Celtics taking Ball – and not just because of Thomas.

“I’d be hard-pressed to believe the Celtics would take him,” Geltzeiler said. “The whole personality of LaVar Ball, the showy nature of how he handles himself, is the antithesis of what the Celtics like themselves to be. So I don’t see that being a fit, but I think Magic would jump on it with the understanding that he has that ability to sit on the old man. I think there’s a pretty good chance Lonzo Ball gets there.”