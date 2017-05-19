Braves Analyst: “Not A Guy In The Majors More Valuable To His Team” Than Freeman

Freddie Freeman will miss 10 weeks with a fractured wrist, this after getting hit by a pitch against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Freeman leads the Braves in batting average (.341), OBP (.461), home runs (14), RBIs (25), and hits (46) – and the Braves (16-22) still trail the Nationals (25-15) by eight games entering play May 19.

“Look, it hurts, but it’s not a playoff team where all of a sudden your best guy is gone and you don’t think you’re going to make the playoffs – so there’s a relativeness to this,” Atlanta’s The Fan host Chris Dimino said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “But there is not a guy in the majors – and I believe this – there is not a guy in the majors on any team that you could take away from their team and have night in and night out a less chance to win. There’s not a guy. There’s not a guy in Washington, there’s not a guy in San Diego, there’s not a guy in Houston, there’s not a guy in New York. There’s not one guy who’s more valuable to his team to get the end result: wins.”

In their first game without Freeman, the Braves lost 9-0 on Thursday. Julio Teheran allowed three homers, and the Braves scattered seven hits, including six singles.

“They played like they were dead tonight,” Dimino said. “Julio didn’t help, but there was just this pall hanging over this team tonight. You could tell it.”

Atlanta signed James Loney to replace Freeman.

“They signed a 33-year-old guy who was just released by the Rangers and then released by the Toledo Mud Hens,” Dimino said. “And I get it. You’re looking for a free-agent body instead of having to trade for somebody for 10 weeks. But they lessen their chance to win by a mathematical margin that is bad and then it’s worse than that. I don’t know how they’re going to win night in and night out. That’s how much he meant to them.”