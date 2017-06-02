Predators Analyst: Nashville Fans Vying For World Record In Game 3

The Predators trail the Penguins 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Final, but that won’t deter Nashville fans in Game 3 on Saturday. In fact, win or lose, Predators fans are hoping to set a record.

“This building is going to be extraordinarily loud,” Predators play-by-play voice Pete Weber said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “As I understand it, the Guinness Book of World Records says the record decibel reading for an indoor venue has been 130.4. Well, my reading from the lower bowl in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final against Anaheim was 129-plus. So whoever comes into the building here on Saturday night, I hope they bring some sort of ear protection because it’s going be in some cases excruciatingly loud. These people have been bitten by the hockey bug and they are enjoying it big-time.”

Of course, they’d be enjoying it more if Nashville had won either of the first two games in Pittsburgh. Pekka Rinne, however, suffered meltdowns in both games. He allowed three goals in the final five minutes of the first period in Game 1 and three goals in the first four minutes of the third period in Game 2.

This is a problem, no?

“I think he got some help opening up,” Weber said. “The team took seven penalties in Game 2. You can’t do that against an offensively gifted team like the Penguins. They did score a power-play goal that was taken back because another one of those offside challenges went the Predators’ way. There were two bad bounces as well. The team gave up seven odd-man rushes. You just can’t do that against the Pittsburgh Penguins. So Pekka had help in that breakdown.”

The Predators will need a better all-around performance Saturday. Puck drops at 8 p.m. ET.