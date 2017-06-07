Shane West: Ed Orgeron Is The Right Guy; LSU Just Needs A Quarterback

Shane West dropped by CBS Sports Radio to discuss his new film, Awakening the Zodiac, as well as his affinity for LSU football.

“Diehard LSU fan,” the Louisiana native said on Ferrall on the Bench. “I didn’t go to college there – I was in L.A. – but I was raised on that campus. Born and raised on that campus, basically. I loved Les Miles. I think most of Baton Rouge did love Les Miles; it was just something had to change. I think that Ed O seems to be the right guy.”

Ed O, of course, is Ed Orgeron, who has a history of saving elite programs in turmoil. He did it in 2013, when USC fired Lane Kiffin, and he did it in 2016, when LSU fired Miles after a 2-2 start in which the Tigers were held to 14, 13, 20, and 13 points, respectively.

Under Orgeron, however, LSU went 6-2, averaged 32.0 points per game, and beat Louisville, 29-9, in the Citrus Bowl.

“(Orgeron) is certainly, in theory, the right guy,” West said. “So hopefully the players and the new defensive coordinator (Dave Aranda) and offensive coordinator (Matt Canada) can come together and make him a winning coach. But I know we’re all excited. I know we’ve got some very good players, and I know we’re very excited about especially the offensive coordinator we just got. Hopefully we can finally have a quarterback.”

Indeed, quarterback play has been LSU’s Achilles’ heel in recent years, especially against elite competition. The Tigers have lost their last six games to Alabama and have averaged just 10.5 points per game in the process.

“There’s nothing worse than being a fan of a team that’s considered top 10 and vying for a championship all the time and (having) no quarterback,” West said. “It’s like, why is it there’s no one in the south (that goes), ‘I’ll go to LSU and throw the ball’? The defense is amazing. The running backs are amazing. Just go get a throwing quarterback. But apparently we have an issue with that.”

LSU will try to remedy that this season. The Tigers open against BYU at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sept. 2. Kickoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET.