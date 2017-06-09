Actor: Warriors Play Bully Ball, Are Ruining The NBA

Actor Bryan Greenberg dropped by CBS Sports Radio to discuss new film, Random Tropical Paradise, which hits theaters Friday, but first, he needed to get something off his chest: The NBA Finals have been terrible.

“I am not going for the Warriors,” Greenberg said on Ferrall on the Bench. “My wife is from Golden State, so she’s going with the Warriors. I’m a Knicks fan. I’m a diehard Knicks fan. I’m going for the Knicks all the way, even though it’s tough going. . . . But what has happened to the NBA? It’s my favorite sport to watch, and it’s really depressing to watch the NBA Finals.”

The Warriors, who are 15-0 in the playoffs, have a 3-0 lead in the Finals. They can close out the series – and win their second championship in three years – with a win Friday in Cleveland. Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET.

“I’m not a Cleveland fan, either, but I just want to see competitive basketball,” Greenberg said. “I knew once Durant went over – it’s like watching the All-Stars. To me, it’s not entertaining. I asked my friends who are Warriors fas, ‘Is this team fun for you? To watch this? It’s like bully ball.’ I don’t enjoy it. I think it’s totally ruining the sport.”

Scott Ferrall, for one, believes that no one should watch Game 4. In fact, go watch Greenberg’s movie, a comedy in which Greenberg’s character – Harry Fluder – catches his wife cheating on him on their wedding day and decides to take his best man on their honeymoon.

“I don’t want to see a sweep,” Greenberg said. “Definitely go watch this movie. It’s fun. It’ll take your mind off all the trials and tribulations of what’s going on in the world. It’s just easy, kick-back, laughs, fun. I like it because it’s like one of those ’80s buddy comedy movies that they don’t really make anymore. It’s a great movie to get your mind off things.”