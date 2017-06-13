Miller: Judge Homer Went So Far That Air Traffic Control Got Involved

Aaron Judge hit the longest home run of the MLB season Sunday, belting a 495-foot blast in a 14-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium.

It’s only June, but it will take a Herculean effort for anyone to pass Judge. Yes, this shot was as no-doubter as they come.

“That home run, that went all the way over the center-field bleachers,” Bleacher Report senior MLB writer Scott Miller said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “I think air traffic control got involved with that one, warning some airplanes away.”

All kidding aside, Judge, 25, has been perhaps the best player in baseball this season. He leads the majors in home runs (22), he leads the American League in batting average (.347), and he is second in the AL in RBIs (49) entering play June 13.

The Yankees (38-23), by the way, have a four-game lead over the Red Sox (35-28) in the AL East.

“Aaron judge has just been phenomenal,” Miller said. “You can’t say enough about him – and all of that Yankees team so far.”

The Yankees lead the majors in runs (5.9 per game), homers (103), average (.275), OBP (.353), and slugging (.475). They’ve won six straight games and outscored the Orioles 38-8 in a three-game sweep this past weekend.

“They crushed the Orioles’ pitching over the weekend,” Miller said. “Just absolutely crushed them. The Orioles, they’ve done pretty well so far compared to what they were supposed to do, but we already knew they needed another starting pitcher – at least one more by the July trading deadline. What this series over the weekend did was simply amplify that. and the orioles, by the way, they also know they need another starting pitcher or two.”

The Orioles (31-31) trail the Yankees by 7.5 games in the AL East and the indians (31-29) by one game in the Wild Card.