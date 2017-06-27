Arizona Columnist: Coyotes Could Be Disbanded After Next Season

The Arizona Coyotes and head coach Dave Tippett agreed to part ways last Thursday, this after eight seasons together.

Tippett, 55, went 282-257-83 in Arizona and won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year in 2010. He stuck with Arizona through thick and thin but apparently didn’t like the direction in which the Coyotes were heading. They recently traded their No. 1 goalie, Mike Smith, to Calgary and jettisoned captain Shane Doan, who spent 21 years with the franchise.

“They treated Shane Doan like dirt,” Arizona Republic columnist Bob McManaman said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “(They) got rid of him when he was ready to take a pay cut and sign on for one more year if, in fact, they were ready to have him. They had just traded their star goaltender. They told Shane Doan, their longest-serving player in history, that his services were no longer needed. I think Tippett had been given some power. It was obviously going to be stripped with an ownership change, and a 28-year-old GM is running the show. I don’t think he appreciated it much. If I was Tip, I would have left too.”

That GM is John Chayka, who became general manager at 26 in May 2016.

Arizona reached the 2012 Western Conference Finals but has missed the playoffs in five straight seasons. It is unknown where – or if – the team will play after the 2017-18 season.

“They’re going to sell this team again or move,” McManaman said. “The thing is, I don’t know who wants them anymore. They got one year left and the this team could be disbanded if they don’t find some help quick. So I don’t think it matters who their coach is. Where are you going to play? Seattle doesn’t want them. Portland doesn’t want them. Kansas City and Indianapolis are good places, in my mind, where it could float. Quebec City isn’t ready to happen. I’m serious. This team could be abolished and just replaced simply by Vegas.”