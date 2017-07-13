Adams: I Still Haven’t Worn Sleeves In A Game; I Think I Deserve Praise For That

Davante Adams was solid, not spectacular, through this first two NFL seasons. In 2014, his rookie year, he caught 38 balls for 446 yards and three touchdowns. In 2015, he caught 50 balls for 483 yards and one score.

But then 2016 happened. Adams emerged as Green Bay’s clear No. 2 receiver opposite Jordy Nelson. He caught 75 passes for 997 yards and 12 touchdowns, which tied Antonio Brown and Mike Evans for the second-most in football.

“Ever since college and even high school, I just had a knack for getting in the end zone, so I told everybody once I was healthy that they would begin to see that,” Adams said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “I had already put up a few touchdowns my rookie year, but I told them it was just going to start to reveal itself just like it did in college.”

Adams was one of just five receivers to finish with double-digit touchdowns last season. The fact that he did so with just 75 catches is even more impressive. By comparison, Jordy Nelson had 97 catches, Brown had 106, Evans had 96, and Odell Beckham Jr. had 101.

Adams has also acclimated to Green Bay, which was no small feat for a California kid who starred at Fresno State.

“It took some getting used to,” Adams said of Green Bay. “We definitely had to figure out some of the tricks of the trade. Getting through those winters, that was really the biggest thing, going into that weather for me. I knew it was going to be a small-town feel, but I kind of had to deal with that a little bit in Fresno. It was really hot rather than really cold, so kind of a different thing to get used to there.”

Adams, though, has taken the weather like a champ.

“I still haven’t worn sleeves in a game,” he said. “I think I deserve some praise for that.”