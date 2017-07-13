Custer: McGregor Threw Venom, Spit And Hot Fire At Mayweather

Through two press conferences, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are tied at 1. Mayweather got the better of McGregor in Los Angeles on Tuesday, but McGregor stole the show in Toronto on Wednesday, humiliating Mayweather with verbal jabs in front of 15,000 fans.

“If you’re scoring the press conference, that was a 10-9 win for Floyd in the first one,” Showtime Boxing’s Brian Custer said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “You could tell McGregor was kind of out of his element – like, ‘Do I have to give a speech? What am I supposed to do? This isn’t what we do at MMA usually. We’re all siting down. It’s kind of controlled. People ask questions.’ It’s not that format in boxing. Obviously Floyd kind of dictated the pace in that first one.”

But then the second one happened. McGregor insulted Mayweather’s age, wardrobe, and asked him why he carries a backpack when he doesn’t even know how to read.

It was complete verbal domination.

“He had venom and spit and hot fire at Floyd Mayweather throughout that whole thing,” Custer said. “To me, the best part of it was not only when Floyd grabbed that flag, that Ireland flag and put it on, and McGregor grabbed his bag of money. I thought he was going to throw it to the crowd.”

Mayweather, 40, and McGregor, 28, will square off in Las Vegas on Aug. 26. Many experts do not believe the fight will live up to the hype – Mayweather is perhaps the greatest boxer of all time, and McGregor is making his boxing debut – but promotion thus far has been off-the-charts.

Does McGregor actually have a chance in this one?

“He’s going to take a lot of counter shots,” Custer said. “That’s what Mayweather is: He’s a counter-puncher. Floyd joined us after it was over and he said, ‘I’ll be honest with you: I’ll probably take the first two rounds, see what he’s got, see what he’s bringing, and after that, I’m going to apply the pressure.’ It’ll be interesting (to see) if he was just saying that or if that’s what he does.”