Kerdoon: Angels Hung Around Without Trout, Still In Playoff Race

On May 28, the Los Angeles Angels suffered two losses. They lost, 9-2, to the Marlins to fall to 26-27, and they lost Mike Trout to a torn ligament in his left thumb.

At the time, Trout – who was hitting .337 with a .461 OBP – was expected to miss six to eight weeks, and the Angels’ season, for all intents and purposes, was over.

“When Mike Trout went out, a lot of people were thinking, ‘That’s it for the Angels. They’re going to have a big, big problem,’” Los Angeles KNX host Randy Kerdoon said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “But I’ll tell you something. Cameron Maybin has been playing great over the last couple of weeks.”

Indeed, Maybin hit .284 with three homers, 11 steals and 20 runs in June, as the Angels went 19-20 without Trout. They are a respectable 45-47 entering the second half of the season.

“The fact that the Angels only lost 20 of 39 games without Mike Trout – I mean, that is just about as happy as Angels fans can be,” Kerdoon said. “They thought if Trout would leave, the team would go into the tank. They didn’t go into the tank. They had some struggles here and there, but I’ll tell you something: Just getting out with a near-.500 record without your big MVP candidate and two-time MVP, that’s really all the Angels fans could hope for.”

Despite missing 39 games, Trout still leads the Angels with 16 home runs. Albert Pujols is second on the team with 13, while Kole Calhoun is third with 12.

The Angels, who trail Tampa Bay (47-43) by just three games in the AL Wild Card, play their next eight games at home, beginning with a three-game series against the Rays this weekend.

“The Angels are actually in a pretty good situation right now,” Kerdoon said, “especially if Trout can come back in and start swinging the bat.”