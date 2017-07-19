Stoots: Dodgers Pass Astros For Best Record; Correa Injury A “Major Blow”

Carlos Correa was having the best year of his young career. The 22-year-old was hitting .320 with a .400 OBP, 20 home runs and a team-high 67 RBIs.

And now he’ll be on the shelf for 6-8 weeks with a torn ligament in his left thumb.

“He’s got the same thing that (Mike) Trout went through earlier this year,” Houston’s 610 mid-day host Cody Stoots said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “He hurt himself sliding into home with a 6-0 lead in the first week of July at Atlanta. He re-aggravated it (Monday), so he’ll have surgery. Six weeks is best-case scenario. Eight weeks is worst-case scenario. Trout came back from it in seven-and-a-half weeks. He’s totally fine. If Correa comes back in eight weeks, he comes back with about 18 games left in the regular season. Plenty of time to get going.”

Correa has been on fire for most of the season. He hit .386 in May, .294 in June and was hitting .417 in July.

“He was crushing the baseball,” Stoots said. “Major blow. I think the Astros with this big lead – thank God they did so good to start the season. With this big lead built in, it’s not as bad if it was a four- or five-game lead out there in the AL West.”

Indeed, the Astros (63-31) lead the Mariners (47-48) by 16.5 games in the AL West entering play July 19. There’s just one problem: They no longer have the best record in baseball.

That distinction belongs to the Los Angeles Dodgers (65-29).

“It’s something that you’re definitely paying attention to if you’re an Astros fan,” Stoots said. “Here’s the thing, though: The Astros have the best road record (33-11) in baseball, and at one point, had a better road record than some teams had home records who were successful in this league. They’re a good team. But here’s the thing: You don’t want to have go to Dodger Stadium in Game 1 or Game 2 of the World Series. You want to play at Minute Maid Park. You want to be at home in the World Series. That is the race the Astros are paying attention to. That’s the race their fans are paying attention to. You want to have a better record than the Dodgers. You do not want to go on the road to start the World Series – because the last time they were on the road in the World Series (2005), it got out of hand in a hurry for the Astros.”