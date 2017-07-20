Dash: Public Interest In O.J. Simpson Parole Hearing Stems From Murder Trial

Law Newz Network Host Amy Dash dropped by CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench to preview O.J. Simpson’s 1 p.m. ET parole hearing.

Simpson, 70, will appear before the Nevada Parole Board in Carson City, Nevada. He was arrested in 2007 following a botched robbery in Las Vegas, as he and a group of men held sports memorabilia collectors at gunpoint. Simpson alleged that the collectors had a number of items that belonged to him and that he was simply trying to retrieve his property. Nevertheless, he was found guilty of kidnapping and armed robbery and sentenced to up to 33 years in jail.

But now he may be released.

“One of his victims, one of the memorabilia dealers, is going to be testifying, in part, on his behalf,” Dash said. “He needs four people to vote for him to be paroled, and these are the same four people that a ready paroled him four years ago. So he’s been paroled on about half of the charges.”

If granted parole, Simpson would be released as early as Oct. 1.

Simpson, of course, is known for the infamous “Trial of the Century.” In 1995, he was found not guilty of murder for the deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

That trial, more than anything, is why people are so interested in Simpson’s possible parole.

“I think it’s just an emotional story that was so controversial,” Dash said. “And of course (with) the O.J. Made in America (documentary) and the FX mini-series coming back into fashion, people just love an excuse to go back and examine the trial and basically debate whether he should have been found guilty or not. So I think it’s just on of those opportunities to unearth everything that people found fascinating about this case to begin with.”