Turley: Marijuana Is Going To Change Football, Resolve CTE

The NFL has reportedly agreed to study marijuana as a potentially safe, effective tool for pain management – something former offensive lineman Kyle Turley has been insisting for years.

Turley, 41, suffered from numerous neurological problems after retiring in 2007, including migraines, memory loss, vertigo, and PTSD. But all of that is behind him.

Everything changed, he said, when he moved to California and discovered medical marijuana.

“This is going to change the game,” Turley said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “It’s going to resolve CTE. This will be the players’ choice of medicine, and that alone is gong to change the landscape of medicine around the world period.”

The league’s concession comes on the heels of a Boston University study that found CTE in 110 of 111 brains of former NFL players.

Turley said that all of his football friends are showing symptoms of CTE to some degree.

That’s right. Not some of his friends. All of his friends.

“And those who deny it probably have it some of the worst,” Turley said. “Denial is the first sign of something. This is an issue. All my friends say, ‘Oh, I’m not having any problem.’ And when I sit and talk to these guys about this, they go, ‘You’re right, man.’ Then they start calling me with all these other neurological issues they can’t deny. . . . This is something that grows in our brains naturally. Our President right now is showing every tell-tale sign of this disease and its progression.”

Jokes.

Ultimately, Turley believes marijuana will be a game-changer in the medical world.

“The science is there,” he said. “The NFL finally is taking a step. They need to take it further and just drop punishing players (for using marijuana). We know the truth: This is going to save football.”