Jordan Spieth Chasing History At PGA Championship, Must Fend Off Rory McIlroy

Jordan Spieth can make history at the PGA Championship in Charlotte this week. Yes, if the 24-year-old hoists the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday, he’ll become the sixth golfer – and the youngest – to win the career Grand Slam.

Spieth won the Masters and U.S. Open in 2015, and he won the Open Championship in July.

“There have only been five players in the history of the game who have done this: Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods,” Golfweek senior writer David Dusek said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “Spieth, if he’s able to win, would be the youngest to ever join that group.”

Spieth, however, will face fierce competition from several challengers, including Rory McIlroy, who has won twice at Quail Hollow.

“He’s done historically really, really well at Quail Hollow,” Dusek said. “He statistically is having a better putting year this year than he did last year. He’s never been especially good, but he . . . just kills the ball off the tee. He loves this golf course, and it plays absolutely to his strengths.”

McIlroy, 28, won the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014. He also won the U.S. Open and Open Championship in 2011 and 2014, respectively.