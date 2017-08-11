Carmelo Anthony Will Be In A Knicks Uniform When NBA Season Tips Off

The Houston Rockets are reportedly trying to trade for Carmelo Anthony – and have been seemingly all summer. Only it hasn’t happened yet – and at this point, it’s likely that it won’t.

“I don’t think it gets done – certainly not before the season starts,” HoopsCritic.com and NBA Radio host Brian Geltzeiler said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “I felt pretty strongly about that all along. You got to look at last summer to realize something: The contracts that were signed last summer are horrible outliers in terms of what represents value in the current marketplace. That Ryan Anderson contract that Houston absolutely has to dump if they’re going to make a Melo deal is toxic – and no one wants it.”

Anderson, 29, is in the second year of a four-year, $80-million deal.

“Houston doesn’t necessarily have the kind of attractive daft picks that are going to make teams want to suck up three years and $60 million of Ryan Anderson into their cap space,” Geltzeiler explained. “And that’s the other thing: Teams don’t have a lot of cap space to rent out there. So all of a sudden without a lot of cap space to rent, the price of rented cap space has gone high, and the Rockets don’t have the draft considerations to get it done.

“If the Knicks were to swallow Ryan Anderson in the Melo deal,” Geltzeiler continued, “they would have over half of their salary cap – 55 percent of their salary cap – wrapped up next year in Tim Hardaway, Joakim Noah and Ryan Anderson. I just don’t know how you do a rebuild doing things that way. Unless you can find a legit home for Ryan Anderson’s contract, I just don’t know where he goes. I actually think Melo is going to be in a Knick uniform when we tip off in October.”