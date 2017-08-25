If McGregor Beats Mayweather, Boxing Is Done As A Sport

Ken Casey is the lead signer of Dropkick Murphy’s, but he’s also a boxing enthusiast. In fact, he started Murphy’s Boxing in Boston.

“We put on awesome shows,” Casey said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “People like that someone’s doing boxing from a little more of a purist standpoint. The fighters trust me, and we’re just having a good time with it. It’s been fun. The band is not a challenge anymore because we have the best people working for us, we have the best fans, and it’s great. I enjoy every minute of it. But we’re not pushing a rock up the hill anymore. I think I needed a challenge in my life. If you ever want to push a rock up the hill, get involved with boxing – unless you’re Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.”

Casey will not be able to watch the fight Saturday – he’ll be performing – but he hopes Mayweather wins.

“Let me just say my heart is with McGregor,” Casey said. “I know Conor personally. I think he’s a good guy. I think this is all show-business, his act. But if a UFC guy come out and beats (Mayweather, it’s bad for boxing). Everyone loves (UFC) because there’s no defense involved. You’re going to take a guy who’s used to fighting not-good defenders against striking and now you’re going to put him in against the best defensive fighter in boxing history? If he ever beat him, boxing’s done. I kind of want Mayweather to win.”