Mayweather/McGregor Fight Was A Win-Win For Everyone

In the build-up to “The Money Fight” – Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor – the general consensus was that boxing had nothing to gain and everything to lose.

But in the end, boxing, with Mayweather’s 10th-round TKO, was a winner. In fact, just about everyone was a winner.

“The Mayweather/McGregor fight actually helped boxing,” Las Vegas 8 News Now Sports Anchor Ron Futrell said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “It did help boxing because now all of a sudden we’re seeing the two guys box. It was a win-win-win. It was a win for obviously Mayweather and boxing because he won. It was a win for McGregor because he represented well for UFC. And it was a win for Vegas because we put on a great party.”