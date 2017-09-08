Kareem Hunt: I Was Doing Whatever It Took To Get The Chiefs A Win

Kareem Hunt never lost a fumble in college, so after fuming on his first NFL carry, he could have folded. He could have gotten down on himself. He could have been a non-factor. Instead, the rookie running back out of Toledo had one of the best debuts in NFL history.

Hunt carried 17 times for 148 yards (8.7 yards per carry) and a touchdown and caught five balls for 98 yards (19.6 yards per reception) and two touchdowns in a stunning 42-27 win over the Patriots in Foxborough on Thursday.

“I was just doing whatever it took to help the Chiefs get this win,” Hunt said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “I’m excited. The coaches put me in great situations to be successful, and I just had to take advantage of it.”

Hunt scored his first touchdown with 13 seconds to go in the first half, which cut the Chiefs’ deficit to 17-14, and scored twice in the fourth quarter, including once on a 78-yard reception.

“Alex, he likes to throw it down to his running backs,” Hunt said. “He’s a great quarterback, not turning the ball over – he made great decisions all night.”

Smith finished 28-of-35 for 368 yards and four touchdowns, while Tom Brady was 16-of-36 for 267 yards. He was sacked three times and did not find the end zone.

“Our defense stuck together,” Hunt said. “They said they were going to have to get pressure on Brady, and they did an absolute great job coming up big. Those guys work really hard. We got one of the best defenses in the NFL, and I couldn’t be more proud of those guys.”

Hunt hopes to continue his success in his home debut against Philadelphia next Sunday in Week 2. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

“Honestly, I’m just excited,” Hunt said. “I’m used to doing things like this, I feel like, because I’ve been doing it so long. I’m just excited about it, and I just want to keep king plays. Anybody can do it once at this level, and I just want to keep bringing it each and every week.”