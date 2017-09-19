Judge Adalaide Byrd Ruling For Canelo Was “Despicable”

For a few moments, the world had a chance to bask in the glory and spectacle of Saturday night’s showdown between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez.

Then the scorecards were read.

Yes, what many people felt was a Golovkin win was instead ruled a draw, leading many to wonder if the fight was rigged.

“I watched the fight, I had it scored 115-113 for Triple G – I thought he squeaked out a win,” Showtime Boxing’s Brian Custer said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “Now that’s the way I saw it. I know there are some people who thought it was a draw. Even people who came to me and tried to make a case for Canelo and saying, ‘Look, I thought he won it by a point,’ I can understand that. But there is no way on this God-given earth that you could sell me that Canelo won 10 of the rounds from that fight. There’s no way you could convince me of that.”

Judge Adalaide Byrd, however, ruled in favor of Alvarez, 118-110.

“She needed to have her ass whooped for that,” Custer said. “And I’m happy Bob Bennett, (the director of the Nevada Athletic Commission), said, ‘Hey, look, we need to take a look at her and how she scored that.’ Because that was despicable. . . . There’s no possible way you could come away with that. I just felt like Gennady Golovkin, he was the one, he was the aggressor; he pushed the fight. Even when Canelo was on the ropes and was moving, he didn’t fire back and Golovkin was still throwing. So to me, you have to give him points for that. I just think that it’s a shame that when you have these kind of big fights like that, it gets marred by scoring as opposed to talking about how great the fight was – and to me, that’s the shame of it.”

While many fans and analysts assume there will be a rematch, Custer isn’t so sure.

“Watch Triple G. I don’t know if he would want to do it again,” Custer said. “I don’t think his people will put him in that situation again. I don’t think Abel Sanchez wants him to be in that situation again. I don’t. I think Triple G will probably move on to somebody else and just say, ‘I’m not going to do this. I’m not going to be under another Golden Boy fight because I don’t think I could ever get a decision.’ That’s my personal opinion.”