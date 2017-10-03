Yankees Should Beat Twins, But It’s One Game; Anything Can Happen

The New York Yankees (91-71) host the Minnesota Twins (85-77) in the AL Wild Card Tuesday night, and many Yankee fans don’t think the Twins have any shot whatsoever. Ervin Santana (16-8, 3.28 ERA) will take the hill for Minnesota, but new Yankee Stadium has not been kind to him.

“Ervin Santana, lifetime in new Yankee Stadium, is 0-5 with a 6.40 ERA,” Bleacher Report MLB writer Scott Miller said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “Every time he’s pitched there, he’s gotten lit up. So that is (a) rational thought (by Yankees fans), there’s no question about it.”

There’s also this: Since 2002, the Yankees are 90-33 (.732) against the Twins.

“That seems almost impossible where two teams go head-to-head to be that lopsided,” Miller said. “So absolutely, rationally, this should be over. The Yankees should advance to play the Cleveland Indians. That said, it’s baseball. A lot of times things just don’t go as figured in baseball. That’s what makes the one-game Wild Card so dangerous for teams.”

The Yankees will turn to 23-year-old Luis Severino, who went 14-6 with a 2.98 ERA and 230 strikeouts in 193.1 innings this season.

“If Luis Severino doesn’t have his A-game, if some of the Baby Bombers like Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez get a little bit spooked in the October spotlight – and as good as they are, they’ve not been in October before – if the ball bounces the wrong way or two, all of a sudden the Twins could steal a win,” Miller said. “So you can’t say it’s impossible. Obviously the Yankees are heavy favorites. I expect the Yankees to win, but it’s baseball, and if Minnesota wins (Tuesday) night, I’ll be surprised, but I won’t be shocked.”

First pitch is at 8 p.m. ET. The winner will play Cleveland (102-60) in the ALDS.