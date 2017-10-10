MLB Analyst: Girardi “A Great Baseball Mind,” Shouldn’t Be Fired

In 10 seasons with the Yankees, Joe Girardi has made the playoffs six times, won a World Series, and never finished with a losing record. And yet, many Yankees fans want him fired.

Why?

“He’s like the guy that you love to hate, I guess, kind of like a scapegoat,” MLB Network host Paul Severino said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “I personally have never spoken with Joe Girardi – so believe me when I say this is not coming from me – but I think that there is some sort of sense of an arrogance around him. But I think he’s done a hell of a job over the last few years. For the most part, for the last 25 years, 20 years, the Yankees have put together a winning club. I don’t think they’ve had a losing season since ’93, so it’s been a while. I guess he’s always had the resources in his tenure.”

In 2008, – Girardi’s first season in New York – the Yankees missed the playoffs for the first time since 1993. Then he came back the next year and led the franchise to its 27th World Series championship. He’s also navigated the post-Jeter era well and has the Yankees one win away from the ALCS.

“He’s been able to manage a team that, despite its resources, did not have the highest of expectations,” Severino said. “There have been some other teams in that division, there have been some other teams in this league the last couple of years. I thought they were supposed to be rebuilding. That lasted all of about six weeks. They were in it until late-September last year. This was supposed to be one of this years – not necessarily a rebuilding year, but a year where not a whole heck of a lot was going to be expected of this team and you’d probably be okay with that. A lot of young guys.”

Aaron Judge. Gary Sanchez. Greg Bird. Luis Severino.

All have produced.

“The players obviously have to execute, but I think people just like to blame things on Girardi,” Severino said. “I don’t (fire him). I can’t think of a manager who’s done everything right. We’ve lauded Joe Maddon forever – and rightfully so – and they won the World Series despite the way he managed the last couple of game of that World Series. So every manager has his flaws, every manager makes his mistakes, but I think Joe knows how to handle the media in New York, he played there, he’s got a great baseball mind, can manage a bullpen – and in this day and age, that’s a real important thing to do. He bridges the gap between old-school and new-school stats. For me, I’m bringing him back, especially if they keep this thing going in October.”

The Yankees can eliminate the 102-win Indians on Wednesday in Cleveland. The winner will face the Astros in the ALCS.