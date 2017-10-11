Former NFL Player Unhappy About Protests During National Anthem

Dominic Raiola spent his entire 14-year NFL career in Detroit, where he played from 2001-14, and was one of the best centers in the league for more than a decade.

Now 38 and three years into retirement, he does not miss football.

“I moved on,” Raiola said in studio on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “I moved on. I missed it the year after, but the game is not the same. I don’t know if I would last in this NFL.”

Raiola is unhappy about players protesting during the national anthem.

“There’s enough of a platform. Each player has enough of a platform. I don’t think the platform is the national anthem,” he said. “There’s enough of a platform – everybody has a name – you can do it off the field. You can do it the right way. I agree with them doing it the right way, but that is just not the time. I agree with the fight, but that is not the time. To me, that’s our time to honor our soldiers and this country – nothing about our president, nothing about inequality, nothing about race.”