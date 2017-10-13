Sumlin Doesn’t Have A Lot To Work With; I’d Give Him Another Year

Actor Josh Wiggins dropped by CBS Sports Radio to discuss his new film, Walking Out, a coming-of-age tale about a father and son, but he also weighed in on two of his favorite sports teams: Texas A&M and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Aggies, who have finished 8-5 in each of the last three seasons, are 4-2. They’ve lost arguably their two toughest games, however, falling 45-44 at UCLA in their season-opener and 27-19 against Alabama this past Saturday.

Head coach Kevin Sumlin remains on the hot seat, but Wiggins would like Sumlin to coach out this season – and return the next.

“As of this year, he really hasn’t had a lot to work with,” Wiggins said on Ferrall on the Bench. “A lot of people forget that the quarterback starting for A&M was not supposed to be starting in the first place. Nick Starkel was supposed to be the starter, but he got hurt so now Kellon Mond has come in.”

Mond, a freshman, has completed 56.8 percent of his passes for 1,045 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

“He’s working with a lot of young people,” Wiggins said of Sumlin, “and I don’t think any coach can really have the ability to come back from that. But I don’t know, man. Ever since the Manziel era, he’s been inconsistent, but I like the guy. I’d like to give him another year just to see. But the patience is running thin for a lot of Aggies.”

Texas A&M plays Florida (3-2) in Gainesville this Saturday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET.

The Cowboys (2-3), meanwhile, already have as many losses as they did all of last season. They’ve lost three of four, including back-to-back home games against the Rams and Packers.

“It’s been rough,” Wiggins said. “Our whole identity was that offensive line, and we lost Doug Free and Ronald Leary. Those are two big spots, and that’s really taken more of a toll than I think anyone thought it would – more than I thought it would.”

Wiggins attended the Cowboys’ 34-31 playoff loss to the Packers in January, a game that he said “totally ripped my heart into a million pieces.”

Many fans figured the Cowboys would be elite again in 2017, but so far, that hasn’t been the case.

“We just got a lot of young players,” Wiggins said. “I think Dak is paying lights out. I think he’s incredible. I think Zeke’s awesome. We’ve got a lot of talent. But our defensive side of the ball is so young. I think in three or four years, they can get it together and our defense will be something else.”

Dallas, which has a bye the week, plays each of its next two games on the road: at San Francisco (0-5) on Oct. 22 and at Washington (2-2) on Oct. 29.