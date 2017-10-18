NBA Analyst: Hayward Injury As Bad As I’ve Seen On NBA Floor

Minutes into his Boston Celtics debut, Gordon Hayward suffered one of the most gruesome injuries you’ll ever see on a basketball court. Hayward jumped to catch a lob from Kyrie Irving, landed awkwardly, and his leg bent in ways that, well, it’s not supposed bend. Hayward, 27, fractured his tibia and dislocated his ankle.

His season, surely, is over.

“Oh yeah, season’s over. There’s no way he’s back this year,” NBA Radio host and HoopsCritic.com founder Brian Geltzeiler said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “Keep one thing in mind: Paul George a couple of years ago in Vegas, the stanchion was too close to the court and he ended up snapping his leg. That was a full season. And think about that: That was actually just his leg – I mean, he snapped his leg in two – but that happened in August. This one happened in the middle of October. We will not see Gordon Hayward back on an NBA floor this season.”

Heck, we may not see Hayward back on an NBA floor at the beginning of next season, either.

“Listen, I’m no doctor,” Geltzeiler said. “I don’t know exactly what that’s going to be and exactly how long it’s going to take to heal. But it could be a situation where we’re not seeing him at the beginning of next year. To me, it looked that bad – and again, I’m no medical expert. But by the same token, I would be totally shocked if we see him back on the floor this year. I just don’t think it’s going to happen – not with an injury that extensive. That’s as bad an injury as I’ve seen on an NBA floor, maybe ever.”

Without Hayward, the Celtics played the Cavs tough, ultimately losing, 102-99, in Cleveland. Boston hosts Milwaukee on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Without Hayward, the Celtics will need even more from Kyrie Irving, who had 22 points and 10 assists against Cleveland.

“I’ve literally never seen that before, where you have a guy’s leg going in one direction and his foot is perpendicular,” Geltzeiler said. “It’s possible with an injury of that nature that it’s multiple surgeries – that it’s one, then another. Go and let that heal up and then go and take care of the other problem. This could be a very complicated medical situation with Gordon Hayward.”