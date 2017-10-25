NBA Writer: Giannis Antetokounmpo A Legitimate MVP Candidate

It’s only been four games, but Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is off to an unbelievable start this season. In fact, he is now the Las Vegas favorite to win NBA MVP, this after beginning the season with the fifth-best odds.

Whatever that means.

“It’s like these college football preseason All-American teams and preseason Heisman Trophy watch (lists),” NBA.com writer Shaun Powell said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “It just gives people something to talk about because there’s nothing really meaningful to talk about in the season. You’re just a week or two in. It’s just conversation stuff. But look, it’s not like the guy is not going to be a legitimate candidate.”

There’s no denying that. Antetokounmpo is averaging 36.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.3 steals for Milwaukee (3-1).

“He’s an incredible talent, and you know the Bucks are going to be right up there,” Powell said. “The East is not much competition. They’ll probably win close to 50 games. If that happens, you know he’s going to average right around 25 points or so. He led the Bucks in pretty much every statical category last season and might do it again. So yeah, I could see why he’s a candidate. He’s off to a hot start.”

Antetokounmpo’s supporting cast – Malcolm Brogdon, Khris Middleton and Tony Snell – is young and talented, but Milwaukee would be wise to acquire a true point guard such as Eric Bledose, who has averaged at least 6.1 assists in three consecutive seasons and wants out of Phoenix.

“Giannis is given a lot of the ball-handing (duties),” Powell said. “This is a guy who’s just a terrific talent – probably the MVP leader if we can chart that this early – but I’m not so sure he’s a natural point guard. He’s a different point guard and an effective one in terms of matchup problems, but I just don’t think he’s a natural point guard. I think they could probably use someone like Bledsoe.”