Ravens DB: I Didn’t Think Flacco Hit Was Dirty

With less than five minutes to go in the fourth quarter Thursday night, Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith jumped a route, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore and took it 50 yards to the house.

It was the kind of play DBs dream of.

“It was definitely one of them slow-motion plays,” Smith said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “There’s nothing better. I guess the only thing that could be better than that is if that was a game-winning pick-six.”

Luckily for the Ravens, who blasted Miami 40-0, the game had been decided much earlier.

“It was a much-needed victory, a much-needed (performance) for the defense stopping the run tonight and to get some scores on defense,” said Smith, whose pick-six capped the scoring. “It was a (huge) night for us. It was a must-win. We dropped two in a row at home. This was a defend-the-territory type of game. We had to come out with a victory tonight.”

Despite the lopsided score, there were several skirmishes between players, especially after Joe Flacco was concussed right before halftime.

“It was like a Steelers game almost, the way we were fighting out there tonight,” Smith said. “They were chippy, we were chippy – it was a good intense game tonight.”

Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso leveled Flacco as he slid awkwardly into the ground. Many people felt the hit was dirty.

“I wouldn’t say it was dirty, but obviously he knows he’s going down, he sees him going down, so we know that he’s going to get a penalty for that,” Smith said. “So that’s for the league to define exactly if he knew he was going down in time or what. But it was a good hit.”

The Ravens (4-4) will rest up before hitting the road in Week 9. They face Tennessee (4-3) in Nashville on Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. ET.