Chiefs Safety: We Needed To Get Our Swag Back

After losing in each of the last two weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs desperately needed a win, especially playing at home on Monday Night Football.

Well, that’s exactly what they got. Kansas City beat Denver, 29-19, at Arrowhead Stadium, forcing five turnovers in the process.

“We feel like we needed to get our swag back,” Chiefs safety Ron Parker said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “The last two weeks was kind of rough for us, so we needed to get our swag back as a team and just get that momentum back and that feeling.”

The Chiefs (6-2) opened the year with five straight wins over the Patriots, Eagles, Chargers, Redskins, and Texans. They lost each of their next two games, however, falling to the Steelers 19-13 in Week 6 and to the Raiders 31-30 in Week 7.

They weren’t going to make it three in a row. Kansas City led 14-0 midway through the first quarter, as Marcus Peters returned a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown and Alex Smith found Travis Kelce for a 29-yard score.

“We did a good job as a defense of starting fast.” Parker said. “I think the last couple weeks, we were starting slow as a defense. We worked hard this weekend and the emphasis was to start fast – just bring some energy and just have fun. I think we did a good job of that early in the game tonight, bringing energy.”

Kansas City held Trevor Siemian to 19-of-36 for 198 yards, one touchdown and three picks, including one by Parker.

The Chiefs, currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC, play three of their next four games on the road, beginning with a trip to Dallas (4-3) this Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

Overall, Kansas City is confident heading into the second half of the season.

“We feel great,” Parker said. “Of course we want revenge (on the Steelers). We can’t get wait to get that when the time comes. But we’re going to try to handle our business until then.”