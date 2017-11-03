Jets OL: We Can Make The Playoffs

After three straight losses – by an average of 5.0 points – the New York Jets got a win Thursday night, beating the Bills, 34-21, to improve to 4-5 on the season.

That record – 4-5 – may not seem impressive, but for a team that was predicted to win maybe two or three games, it is.

“I told a lot of people at the beginning of the season just wait for it. We’re going to come game in and game out and do what it took to win games,” Jets offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench. “Every game isn’t pretty. We’ve allowed a couple to slip way from us, but now we can have a chance to get back to .500 and it’s put ourselves us in playoff contention. That’s been our goal. We’re going to continue fighting, continue working, counting showing grit, coming in every day and finding ways to work and get better.”

The Jets played a complete game Thursday. Josh McCown threw for a touchdown and ran for a touchdown, and Matt Forte and Bilal Powell combined for 23 carries for 151 yards (6.6 yards per carry) and two touchdowns.

“Our offensive coordinator did a great job of calling runs, inside and outside zone, and power plays to set us up for success today,” Beachum said of John Morton. “So we got to give a lot of credit to him, and we got to get a lot of credit to our running backs, finding ways to make guys miss and make us right. It’s not always the offensive line, but we had a great supporting cast and they made us look good tonight.”

The scored was tied 7-7 early in the second quarter, but then the Jets O-Line took over, as New York scored 27 unanswered points.

“We did all right, but we still got a ways to go,” Beachum said. “We got to have those type of games more often. We got to find a way to make it work when our number’s called. It’s great to do it one time, but we got to do it multiple times.”

The defense, meanwhile, more than held its own, sacking Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor seven times.

The Jets play the Bucs (2-5) in Tampa on Sunday, Nov. 12, before their Week 11 bye. Believe it or not, the Jets or firmly in the AFC playoff mix.

“We have lofty goals and we still have a ways to go,” Beachum said. “So we’re going to continue to work, keep our nose down and continue to work.”