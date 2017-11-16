Bills Analyst On Tyrod Taylor Benching: We’re All Scratching Our Heads

And just like that, the Buffalo Bills have benched Tyrod Taylor for rookie Nathan Peterman.
Only no one knows how – or exactly why – this happened.
“It was a stunner today because just on Monday, Sean McDermott said that Tyrod Taylor was his guy,” Buffalo News Bills reporter Tim Graham said on CBS Sports Radio’s After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “(He said the) same thing after Sunday’s annihilation against the New Orleans Saints. Nathan Peterman came in, made a couple of plays in front of about 10,000 fans, threw his first touchdown pass – no one really thought about it. The game was so out of hand.”
The Bills (5-4) lost 47-10 at home to the Saints, as Taylor finished 9-of-18 for 56 yards and an interception.
“It’s the (kind of) question that gets asked after a game like that,” Graham said. “It was the worst statistical game of (Taylor’s) career. So (McDermott is) asked about it after the game and he says, ‘Tyrod’s my quarterback.’ We come to the Monday news conference and he reiterates, ‘Tyrod’s my quarterback.’ Well, something happened (Tuesday), and I don’t know who got involved in the conversations. I don’t think that was necessarily an edict from ownership, but who knows? Maybe there’s a conversation in which the idea is floated, somebody gets the idea this is what management wants, and then today he shows up (Wednesday) and informs the players that they’re making a change and they’re going with Nathan Peterman.”
Peterman, a fifth-rounder out of Pitt, was 7-of-10 for 79 yards and a score in mop-up duty. Now he’s Buffalo’s starting quarterback – despite the fact that the Bills, as of now, are a playoff team. Yes, if the season ended today, they would play the Chiefs (6-3) in Kansas City in the Wild Card round.
“I’ve been trying to find an example that is similar to this,” Graham said, “of a team, especially with a winning record, benching a healthy quarterback for a rookie who will be making his (first) NFL (start) on the other side of the (country).”
The Bills play the Chargers (3-6) in Carson this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.
“The Chargers are a sneaky team,” Graham said. “They’re not as bad as their record indicates. He’s going to be going in in a very difficult situation as a rookie quarterback. Fifth-round pick. Not a high pedigree. And a lot of people – fans, media, and even the players – are scratching their heads.”
One Comment
