South Florida RB: We’re Ready For UCF

It wasn’t pretty, but South Florida (9-1) held off Tulsa (2-9) 27-20 on Thursday, as senior running back Darius Tice rushed nine times for 80 yards and a score.

Still, Tice and his teammates expected to win by a wider margin.

“It’s always good to get a W,” Tice said on CBS Sports Radio’s Ferrall on the Bench, “but we got to go back to the drawing board, correct some things and we just got to go out and do a better job at executing.”

South Florida led 21-7 after the first quarter but was limited to just six points – on a pair of field goals – in the final three quarters. Senior quarterback Quinton Flowers finished 11-of-28 for 142 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, and ran 17 times for 119 yards. The Bulls were held below 30 points for just the second time all season.

Of course, it would be easy to forgive them for looking ahead. They play No. 15 UCF (9-0) next Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

“It’s a good game coming up next week,” Tice said. “We just look forward to going out there and playing, the opportunity. It’s nationally televised, so anytime you get those games, big-time players make big-time plays in big games. We look forward to that. We look forward to going out there and having a great game.”

UCF will host the game in Orlando. Tice is fine with that.

“It don’t bother us at all,” he said. “It’s not too far from us. We just look forward to going out there and playing. It could have been in Orlando, Mississippi, New Orleans. It doesn’t matter. Wherever it is, we’re coming.”