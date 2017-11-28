Ravens DB: We Needed This Win

With the Ravens clinging to a 23-16 lead over the Texans with just over two minutes to play on Monday Night Football, Baltimore cornerback Anthony Levine picked off Tom Savage to secure the win.

“We work on that every day in practice,” Levine said on Ferrall on the Bench. “Once I saw the ball in the air, I knew I had to go get it and make a play.”

He did – and so did his teammates. The Ravens (6-5) forced three Savage turnovers on the night and kept Houston out of the end zone for the final three quarters. They have now won three of four and are currently the 6-seed in the AFC.

“We had to come and we had to play,” Levine said. “We knew we had to win this game. The defense came through tonight. We played hard, we stuck with the game plan, and we just kept playing. We all know the goal, we all know what we’re fighting for, and we know we had to get this win.”

The Ravens have made the playoffs just once since winning the Super Bowl in 2012. Getting back to the postseason is their No. 1 goal this season.

“We got to,” Levine said. “That’s the goal. We’re going to go in, we’re going to get in there, and we all know what happens when the playoffs start. We got one goal in mind, and that’s going on (a) playoff run.”

The defense has kept Baltimore in games this season. The Ravens rank second in the league in scoring defense (17.0 points per game allowed) and have posted three shutouts.

“We’re a family,” Levine said. “We love each other, we push each other, and we just play ball. Everybody wants to see each other be successful. We go out there, we make plays and we have fun. That’s what we did tonight. Tonight we went out there, we played football and we just had fun. Me coming up with the interception to seal the game, that’s just dedication and my teammates believing in me, my coaches believing in me to go out and play Ravens football.”

Baltimore hosts Detroit (6-5) this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.