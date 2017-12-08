Dec 7, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) dives in for a touchdown while being hit by Atlanta Falcons linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

At 7-5, the Falcons entered Thursday night at home against the surging Saints hoping to stay alive in the NFC Wild Card race. It came down to the final minute, but they got the job done, defeating the Saints 20-17 to improve to 8-5 on the season. This was almost a must-win for the Falcons with how good the NFC has been.

“It was a must-win situation, just like the rest of our games are at this point,” said Falcons linebacker De’Vondre Campbell. “We knocked one out of the way. Our focus is on Tampa now. We just got to take it one game at a time, and try and stack them.”

Campbell had six tackles on the night, and the defense was essential to winning this game against a high-octane Saints offense.

“We knew coming in to the game that the Saints had an explosive offense,” said Campbell. “We knew we had a tough task coming into the game. We knew it was going to come down to us holding our end up the deal. I think we did a pretty good job of getting off the field and continuing to get the offense the ball.”

Even at 8-5, the Falcons can’t get comfortable. The Seahawks and Panthers are still ahead of them in the NFC Wild Card race, and they are still alive to try and win the NFC South. They have three pivotal games to go.

“It’s football in December. This is where it matters. Every detail is important. Everything matters. You’re really scrapping for that playoff spot.”