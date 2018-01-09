(Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Johnathon Schaech dropped by Ferrall on the Bench on Monday to discuss his new film, Day of the Dead: Bloodline, as well as his beloved Baltimore Orioles.

We’ll start with Bloodline, which required Schaech to endure four-and-a-half hours of makeup of each day, but it was worth it.

“It’s got a little twist, a little different twist,” Schaech said. “(Filmmaker George Romero) always used the social consciousness of the country to kind of build the whole thing, to tap into what the living was doing wrong when he’s making movies about the dead. He did something very much the same (with this). Here we are in this culture where we have monsters amongst us, and so that’s kind of the metaphor of the whole thing. This guy’s a monster before he turns into a creature.”

Schaech, who has starred in numerous films and television series, was also asked about the Orioles. Will they actually trade Manny Machado to the Yankees? Especially after New York already added Giancarlo Stanton?

“It’s just not fair how the whole thing is organized where there’s a David and there’s a Goliath and that’s all we talk about – how everyone has become David to beat Goliath,” said Schaech, a Maryland native. “It’s just a really unfair sport. It’s just not fair. You can’t do that. There’s no competitiveness in it.”