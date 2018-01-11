(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In one of the most thrilling games of the young season, Texas outlasted No. 16 TCU, 99-98, in double overtime Wednesday, as Longhorns guard Eric Davis Jr. scored a game-high 22 points. Texas outscored TCU 43-33 in the first half, was outscored 44-34 in the second half, and outscored TCU 22-21 in OT.

It was back and forth all night.

“Those are the types of games you see on TV when you’re a kid,” Davis said on Ferrall on the Bench. “They’re the games you dream of. When I was out there, it was definitely a surreal moment for me.”

Five Longhorns finished in double figures, including Davis, who hit four three-pointers off the bench

“That’s just our offense trusting in our offense,” Davis said of Texas’ ball movement. “That’s our freshman point guard (Matt Coleman) finding me. At that point, I just got to shoot an open three.”

TCU hit 15 threes but failed to block a single shot. Texas, meanwhile, finished with seven. Freshman Mohamed Bamba had five.

“He’s a game-changer,” Davis said.

The Longhorns (11-5) needed a defensive stop at the end of regulation but didn’t get it.

“I couldn’t get deflated,” Davis said. “I couldn’t let that get me down. That’s Big 12 basketball. Night in, night out, it’s a grind. It’s a dog fight. TCU’s a great team.”

Texas won without one of its best players, sophomore guard Andrew Jones, who, sadly, was diagnosed with leukemia. Jones averaged 11.9 points as a freshman and attended the NBA Draft combine last May before ultimately returning to school to improve his stock.

On Wednesday, Texas left a seat on the bench open with Jones’ jersey draped over it.

“We attributed this game to Andrew,” Davis said. “Just realizing this game can be taken away from you at any moment, just enjoying (it) and having fun, that was Coach Smart’s message to us and that was my message to everybody on the team: ‘Let’s have fun. Let’s do this one for him, go out here and play hard.’ He used to always say when he was in practice, ‘Play hard. Play hard.’ He gave coach a message and all he said was play hard. So we just wanted to go out there and win for him. We played hard and we came out with a win.”