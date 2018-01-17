(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Kansas State beat No. 4 Oklahoma, 87-69, on Tuesday, as junior guard Barry Brown scored a game-high 24 points and limited Trae Young, the nation’s leading scorer, to 20 points on 8-of-21 shooting, including 2-of-10 from three.

“I tried to do my best,” Brown said on Ferrall on the Bench. “I know he’s a great player, a great scorer. He scores from every level. It was a tough challenge, but I was up for it.”

Kansas State shot 35-of-62 (56.5 percent) from the floor, including 9-of-17 (52.9 percent) from three. The Wildcats (13-5) led 38-33 at the break and outscored Oklahoma (14-3) 49-36 in the second half.

“We knew their defensive scheme and did a lot of switching and that led to mismatches and people were able to drive and pass, dump it down to the big man or kick it out for threes,” Brown said. “We executed and we were able to hit some big shots.”

Junior forward Dean Wade scored 21 points for Kansas State to go with seven rebounds and seven assists.

“I love Dean,” Brown said. “I love playing with Dean. He’s a great player. I got to get on him sometimes and just tell him to stay confident, stay aggressive, and it worked out tonight. He had some big shots, some big rebounds and we were able to win the game.”

Brown, Wade, and fellow starters Cartier Diarra and Xavier Sneed combined for nine steals, which led to easy buckets for Kansas State.

“No doubt,” Brown said. “We were able to get some quick offense, some easy dunks, some easy run-outs, which opened the game up and gave us a little bit of confidence going into the second half. We were able to close the game out.”

The Wildcats have played top-20 teams in four of their last five games and were coming off a 73-72 loss at Kansas this past Saturday. Kansas State welcomes another ranked team – No. 24 TCU (13-4) – to Manhattan this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

“We’re stoked right now,” Brown said, “but we got another big one coming in Saturday.”