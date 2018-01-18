(Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)

It’s rare for an expansion team to experience success in its first season, but the Las Vegas Golden Knights (29-11-3) are bucking the trend. They are atop the Pacific, and their 61 points are the most in the Western Conference.

Not bad.

“You’re waiting for the other shoe to drop, but it’s just not happening,” NHL.com writer Brian Compton said on Ferrall on the Bench. “They’re so good at home – 18-2-2 at home, which is just absurd. I say it every week with you, Scotty: I don’t know how they’re doing it, but they keep finding ways to win.”

William Karlsson leads the team with 23 goals, while Jonathan Marchessault and David Perron are tied for the team lead in assists (25).

Compton believes that Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant is a shoo-in for the Jack Adams Award.

“It’s hard to wrap that award up in January,” Compton said, “but I think he did it a month ago to be honest with you. It’s just an amazing story. It really is.”

Elsewhere in the West, Nashville (26-11-6) looks dangerous yet again. The Predators are neck-and-neck with Winnipeg (26-13-7) in the Central.

“I’m definitely buying (them),” Compton said of the Predators. “That defense, it’s so deep. That’s what got them to the finals last year. (Ryan) Johansen is back in the mix here, (Filip) Forsberg is probably going to be out a little while longer here, but they’re deep. They’re so good at home. That’s one of the better atmospheres in the league. They’re certainly primed to go on a decent run in the playoff, I would think.”