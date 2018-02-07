(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After agreeing to become the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Josh McDaniels has had a change of heart. The 41-year-old will remain in New England and continue to serve as offensive coordinator under Bill Belichick.

The reaction around the league? Shock.

“It was the shock of the evening to hear that Josh McDaniels came back to work for the Patriots,” CBS Sports Radio and WPRO host Andy Gresh said on Ferrall on the Bench. “I don’t know how Robert Kraft pulled this one off.”

Or how McDaniels could spurn the Colts like this.

“It’s gangster, there’s no question,” Gresh said. “Deductive reasoning has to tell you that there was some sort of promise made to Josh McDaniels that eventually he was going to get the stripes that Belichick has – because he’s ruined his reputation in a lot of ways. It would take years and years of staying there under Belichick to rehab it to get a realistic crack at a head-coaching job once again.

“People in New England are never, ever going to feel bad for the Colts because of Deflategate – so there is a little bit of spite and malice celebration going on,” Gresh continued. “But in all truth, this was big deal because Belichick was on the verge of losing all three of his coordinators and having to try to fill those positions after the Super Bowl, which would have been really tough.”

McDaniels, who has coached in New England since 2012, might be able to rehab his image in the coming years, provided that he is successful.

“I don’t think Josh McDaniels is going to be the greatest football coach that ever lived like Bill Belichick,” Gresh said. However, maybe he can rehab it a little bit. I think it’s a situation where Robert Kraft will cede power to his son, Jonathan. There will be a takeover there. This may prove that McDaniels might be the guy. But the optics on this from the McDaniels end are not good at all.”

Don’t expect McDaniels to lose much sleep over it, though. Bill Belichick sure wouldn’t.

“That guy does not care what any of us think, and it’s evidenced by the moves that he made,” Gresh said. “Sitting down Malcolm Butler in the Super Bowl – the guy doesn’t care. And I think that rubs off on some of the coaches: if it isn’t right, it’s better to tick somebody off and do what’s right for you and then try to rehab your image a little bit later on.”