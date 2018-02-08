(Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)

No. 7. Texas Tech has been one of the best teams in college basketball this season, and freshman guard Jarrett Culver is a big reason why. The Lubbock native is averaging 11.0 points per game and finished with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists in a 76-58 win over Iowa State on Wednesday.

“It was a great game,” Culver said on Ferrall on the Bench. “They beat us down there, so it was good to beat them down here. Its a great team. We’re just trying to stay on a winning streak and just take each game one by one and stay focused on the next one and not look past anybody. That’s what we did tonight, and we stayed focused. We just played as a team and gelled and came out with a W.”

Texas Tech (20-4, 8-3) has won five in a row since losing at Iowa State on Jan. 20. The Red Raiders play at Kansas State (17-7, 6-5) this Saturday before returning home for a showdown with Trae Young and No. 17 Oklahoma (16-7, 6-5) on Feb. 13.

“He’s a great player and they’re a great team,” Culver said of Young and the Sooners. “We’re just trying to stay focused on the next game. When they come, we’ll try to focus on that game. We’ll try to win that game and keep playing as a team and doing what we need to do as a team.”

Culver is one of three Red Raiders averaging double figures. Senior guard Keenan Evans is averaging 18.4 points, while freshman guard Zhaire Smith is averaging 10.5.

Texas Tech has several tough games remaining, including a home game against No. 10 Kansas (19-5, 8-3) on Feb. 24. Texas Tech beat the Jayhawks at Phog Allen, 85-73, on Jan. 2.

“I know we’re going to get their shot and it’s going to be tough to beat them again,” Culver said, “but if we play together and play hard, I feel like we can do something that’s never been done.”