(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Jake Peavy has done it all in the big leagues. He won two World Series titles (one with the Red Sox and one with the Giants), he won a Cy Young, he won the Triple Crown, he won a Gold Glove, and he was a three-time All-Star.

But after a disastrous 2016 season, Peavy has been out of the league.

“Jake just kind of disappeared,” Bleacher Report senior MLB writer Scott Miller said on Ferrall on the Bench. “He last played in 2016 with the Giants, had a rough season. A lot of people thought he began to show his age. He finished the year being demoted to the bullpen.”

As Miller learned, however, there’s more to the story. A lot more.

“What a lot of people didn’t realize at the time is two days into spring training in 2016, he was informed that there was a Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation,” Miller said. “The feds were on a case, and he was swindled out of between $15-$20 million by a financial advisor he had entrusted money to.”

Peavy wasn’t the only pro athlete affected. Mark Sanchez and Roy Oswalt, among others, were as well.

“A number of guys lost money in a Ponzi-like scheme,” Miller said. “(Peavy) lost between $15 and $20 million. He’d been careful his whole life not to get into debt, and the financial advisor also took about $5 million out in loans in his name. So that rocked his world. It’s important to say Jake Peavy’s earned close to $130 million in his career, and as he told me, ‘There are a lot of people that have been defrauded way worse than me.’ But that was part of what was earmarked for his retirement and his kids and his future inheritance.”

This ordeal likely impacted Peavy’s play on the field. In 2016, he went 5-9 with a career-worst 5.54 ERA in 21 starts.

“Not to make excuses, but he spent a ton of time that year flying back and forth to Texas to give depositions and such because that’s where the eye of the hurricane was in terms of this financial agent being investigated and arrested,” Miller explained. “This includes off days and at least one start – maybe more – where Peavy ended up flying from Texas to San Francisco the day he was supposed to start. That goes on all of 2016, and four days after he gets home to Alabama after the 2016 season, he’s served divorce papers.”

Peavy’s wife divorced him. They have four sons between the ages of 3 and 16.

“He didn’t play last year,” Miller said. “He was hoping to come back about midseason last year because he had to put the pieces of his life back together. He’s met with lawyers just about every day since this happened in the spring of 2016. He’s gone through a divorce. He’s trying to be a good dad to his four boys. So there’s a lot of stuff going on. He’s hoping to come back midyear last year, and it never happened. But he’s in a better place now.”

So much better, in fact, that he wants to return to the big leagues.

“He’s working out,” Miller said. “He’s hopeful he can get out from everything and come back and at least have a showcase for scouts around May 1.”

That’s when his 16-year-old gets out of school.

“He’s hoping to have a showcase for scouts and then hopefully sign,” Miller said. “He’s hoping to come back later this year and rewrite his ending.”