(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On the 16th hole of the Honda Classic this past Sunday, Justin Thomas lost his cool. The 24-year-old golfer had a heckling fan ejected from the PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Garden, Fla., before ultimately winning the event – his seventh title in his last 30 PGA Tour starts.

Thomas, who won the PGA Championship last year, is a phenomenal golfer, but his actions on 16 may stick with him for a while.

“I think over the course of that tournament and over the course of that day, this guy outside the ropes is yelling stuff and throwing out stuff – it’s not things that obviously golfers want to hear – and it got the best of Justin Thomas,” Golfweek senior writer David Dusek said on Ferrall on the Bench. “He let it get to him. That’s on him. You got to let this stuff go. It’s stuff that athletes have dealt with, that athletes deal with. If you go to a Yankee/Red Sox game and some guy is walking up to take his cuts in the bottom of the ninth, (do you think) that there (isn’t) everything under the sun that’s getting thrown at him?”

Indeed, baseball players get heckled all the time. So do basketball players. And football players. And soccer players. And tennis players. The list goes on.

“I get it. That’s not the thing that usually happens at golf tournaments,” Dusek said. “But it’s something that if you’re dialed in and focused in on, then to me, you should not have the rabbit ears that, as a group, golfers have – and they’ve all got them. They all hate this stuff, and they’ve all grown up in an environment where they are protected from this stuff.”

The heckling fan yelled “Get in the bunker!” during one of Thomas’ shots. Thomas could be heard saying, “Was that you? Enjoy your day, buddy. You’re gone.”

The backlash was swift.

On Monday, Thomas took to Twitter saying, “I never want to lose fans, or have people root against me. I just didn’t see a place for that particular person to be yelling at us things that weren’t necessary over and over again. I over reacted . . . and should not have had him kicked out. I feel bad for it, but was more doing so because again I felt the stuff he was saying was completely unnecessary. I love all my fans and to hear that I’ve lost quite a few bc of that, isn’t fun. So I’m sorry to all!”

The tweets were, in other words, damage control.

“He realizes that this is not good,” Dusek said. “This is bad PR for him. His agents, they probably got to him and said, ‘We need to get out in front of this, and you need to fall on this grenade.’ I think that he genuinely probably does like the fans because for the most part, Justin Thomas, along with most of the other young Americans that he hangs out with – Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, a bunch of the other guys – they’ve never had any bad controversies. They’ve never had any significant or bad PR. And when he sees the backlash that hits him on Monday from all this, then he basically is more afraid of that than he is angry at fans.

“He’s trying to put this thing in the rearview mirror as fast as he can,” Dusek continued. “But somebody is going to want to throw out a couple comments. Somebody is going to be the one who takes a stick and pokes and pokes and pokes and he’s going to have to have the self-discipline to not rise to that bait. He’s going to hear it in the short-term. He’s going to hear it at Ryder Cup. He is also going to be someone who wins more major championships. I think to some degree if he can keep this together and not have anything like this happen for the rest of this season and he keeps winning and plays at the level he’s played at, this can go away.”