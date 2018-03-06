(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to franchise tag Le’Veon Bell again, and the 26-year-old running back isn’t happy about it.

One of the most dynamic players in football, Bell has averaged 128.9 yards from scrimmage per game – the most by any player since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. He would like to be paid as both the top running back and as an elite No. 2 receiver. Instead, he’ll make $14.5 million in 2018, barring an extension.

Bell might not be happy, but his 2018 salary will be the envy of just about every running back in the league.

“Here’s the thing about Le’Veon Bell: The actual financial payout that comes from being tagged as a running back is going down by $400,000 – but he is going to get a substantial raise to the tune of 20 percent,” CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora said on Ferrall on the Bench. “Once you’ve been franchised, if they want to franchise you again, they have to give you 120 percent of what you made the year before. But if he were the normal running back getting franchised this year versus last year, he’d be making less money. So the market for the position he plays is being drastically reduced, but he’s going to get a significant raise on his franchise tag from last year.

“So I get that you’re ticked off or whatever,” La Canfora continued, “but what he was asking for last year was astronomical. What he’ll be asking for this year once they tag him – and they have until July 15 to extend him – will probably be even more astronomical. But he should keep in mind that he’s been hurt two of the last three years and he’s been suspended and he has off-field issues. He’s the kind of guy who the bird in hand might make a lot of sense for, especially with the franchise he’s with and with the amount of money they’re willing to pay him.”

Meanwhile, the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes will likely come down to the Vikings and Jets. One of those teams almost made the Super Bowl last season, while the other has been bad for most of the last decade. Seems like a no-brainer for Cousins, right?

Maybe not. It could come down to which team makes the better offer – and the Jets have the ability to do that.

“Let’s be real: That’s how you show the love in any professional sport,” said La Canfora, who believes Cousins could receive a six-year, $180 million contract, or thereabouts. “That’s how you show sincere interest. That’s how you show intent. Thats how you show commitment. . . . The way you secure talent in the NFL and the NBA and the NHL is you make the most strident fiscal commitment to them – and the Jets are prepared to do that. Maybe the Vikings will hang in there really close and be in the ball park and be hanging around, but the Jets have $100 million in cap space, and they’re willing to sink upwards of half of that into what they pay Cousins in the forthcoming 2018 league year. I don’t know that anybody else is willing to do that.”