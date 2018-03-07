(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers guard Erik Magnuson grew up in Carlsbad, California, but he didn’t play college football on the West Coast. He played college football in the Midwest. He played at Michigan.

“I got all the Pac-12 offers and stuff, but I wanted to leave California just to get the football experience of playing college football,” Magnuson said on Ferrall on the Bench. “You don’t get that experience playing in L.A.”

Magnuson committed to play for Brady Hoke, who was head coach at San Diego State when Magnuson was in high school.

“I don’t think I watched a Michigan game until I went there on a recruiting visit,” Magnuson said. “They were my first offer.”

Hoke, of course, was fired in 2014 and replaced by Jim Harbaugh. Magnuson played three seasons for the khaki aficionado.

The two didn’t exactly have a close relationship.

“I don’t know if I really want to know what he thought of me,” Magnuson said. “All I know is I played, but I didn’t have many one-on-one conversations with him.’

Harbaugh is 28-11 at Michigan. He finished 10-3 in each of his first two seasons but went 8-5 in 2017. Still, Magnuson believes Harbaugh will win at the highest level in Ann Arbor.

“Oh yeah,” he said. “Once his system is in with all of his recruits – which is about to happen right now – the ceiling is very, very high.”

But will he win a national championship?

“Yes, without a doubt,” Magnuson said. “Soon. Very soon.”

That’s assuming Harbaugh lasts long enough in Ann Arbor.

“The alumni at Michigan are very, very hungry for a successful year,” Magnuson said. “So if it doesn’t happen soon, it could be bad. But I think it’s going to happen.”

Magnuson also weighed in on his current quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, who spent his first three-plus seasons in New England before getting shipped to San Fran for a 2018 second-round pick.

“The trade alone was pretty amazing,” Magnuson said. “To get him for what they got him for was pretty amazing. I like him a lot. As much fame as he’s gotten, he’s actually pretty down-to-earth guy. Really cool.”

Garoppolo was stellar toward the end of last season, leading the 49ers to victory in their final five games. Keep in mind this team was 1-10 when Garoppolo assumed the reins.

Tom Brady reportedly wanted Garoppolo out of New England, but Scott Ferrall doesn’t believe that. Neither does Magnuson.

“I don’t believe it,” he said. “I think that’s all the media.”